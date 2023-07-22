American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,499,000,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

