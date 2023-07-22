Signaturefd LLC Sells 884 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

