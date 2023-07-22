Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.34.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

