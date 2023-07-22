OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

