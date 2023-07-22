Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

