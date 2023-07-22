Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,256 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Brinker International worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

NYSE EAT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

