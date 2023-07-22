Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

