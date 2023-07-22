Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

