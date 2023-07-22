The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.05 and a 200 day moving average of $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

