AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $292.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

