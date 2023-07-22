Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $37,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 200,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.26%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

