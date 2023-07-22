Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,208 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,598 shares of company stock worth $6,692,536. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.7 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

