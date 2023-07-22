Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

