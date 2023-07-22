Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

