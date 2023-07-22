The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

