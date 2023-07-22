Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

