Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,398,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,541 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Home Depot worth $2,478,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

