Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 41,728 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) by 193.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 216,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100,069 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 172,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ SGII opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

