Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,256 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,901,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.