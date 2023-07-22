Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $430.21 Billion Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,211,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.10.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

