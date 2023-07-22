Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
