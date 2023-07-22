Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,968,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,647,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $10,763,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

