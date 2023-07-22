Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $141,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 914.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

