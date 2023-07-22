CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,050 Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Donegal Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $302,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 146,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,892,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,168,544.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 195,127 shares of company stock worth $3,009,289 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,868,400. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 million and a PE ratio of -45.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

