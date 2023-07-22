Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $13.14-14.14 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Pool Stock Up 2.4 %

POOL opened at $369.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.62.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

