Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,484,000 after buying an additional 229,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

