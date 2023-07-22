Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

TCBI stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 111.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

