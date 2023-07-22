Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 27,445 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 481.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.