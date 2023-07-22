CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDY opened at $493.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

