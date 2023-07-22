Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.16. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 51,242 shares traded.
The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.
TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
