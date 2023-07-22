CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $397.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.