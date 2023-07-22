Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,066 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 513.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

