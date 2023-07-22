Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

