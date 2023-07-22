Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $133,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

