Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $446,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Southern were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

SO opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

