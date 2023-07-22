Truadvice LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truadvice LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.