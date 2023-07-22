Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.