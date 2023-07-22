Sfmg LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

