Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 582,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,594,000 after acquiring an additional 250,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock worth $51,074,675 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

