Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 23,128 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $74.28 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

