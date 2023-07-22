Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

