First City Capital Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.