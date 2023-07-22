Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.06 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

