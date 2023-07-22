Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,859,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,035,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 745,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

