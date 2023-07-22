Mill Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

