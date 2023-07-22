Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,661 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $61.88 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.