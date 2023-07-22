Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.