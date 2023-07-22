Cwm LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

