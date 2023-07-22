Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

