Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $155.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

